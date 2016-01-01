Dr. Jean-Frederic Colombel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colombel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean-Frederic Colombel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Mount Sinai Medical Center5 E 98th St Fl 11, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-4299
New York17 E 102nd St, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-8100
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Dr. Colombel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colombel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colombel has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colombel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Colombel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colombel.
