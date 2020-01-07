Overview of Dr. Jean-Louis Gabriel, MD

Dr. Jean-Louis Gabriel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Columbia and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Gabriel works at Warren Clinic Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine - South - Tulsa, OK in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Carpal Tunnel Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.