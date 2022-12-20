Dr. Jean-Valery Coumans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coumans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean-Valery Coumans, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jean-Valery Coumans, MD
Dr. Jean-Valery Coumans, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Salem Hospital.
Dr. Coumans works at
Dr. Coumans' Office Locations
-
1
Massachusetts General Hospital15 Parkman St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-3511
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coumans?
I have spinal stenosis and was in severe pain when another surgeon at MassGen recommended Dr. Coumans to me. He operated on me by cleaning up the spinal area, filing down part of L4-L5 and using no metal at all. This was done in 2009 so far all I have needed is acupuncture once in a while and I’m , so far, pain free all these years. Wonderful, wonderful doctor!
About Dr. Jean-Valery Coumans, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1467436154
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coumans has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coumans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coumans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coumans works at
Dr. Coumans has seen patients for Neuroplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coumans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Coumans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coumans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coumans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coumans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.