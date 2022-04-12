Overview

Dr. Jeanette Keith, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital and Walker Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Keith works at Decatur Gastroenterology in Decatur, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.