Dr. Jeanette Mitchell, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeanette Mitchell, MD is a Dermatologist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of California.
Locations
Conejo Dermatology55 Rolling Oaks Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 497-7529
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have always had good experiences at this office. I recently changed to Dr Mitchell and she has been great... very thorough, thoughtful, listens to my questions and answers them in a way that I can understand.
About Dr. Jeanette Mitchell, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- California Pacific Medical Center
- University Of California
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.