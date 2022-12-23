Overview

Dr. Jeanine Kies, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sussex, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital.



Dr. Kies works at Sussex Health Center in Sussex, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.