Dr. Jeannie Baquero, MD
Dr. Jeannie Baquero, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital.
Endocrinology Nclr Medcn Assocs1303 McCullough Ave Ste 374, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 223-5483
Hospital Affiliations
- Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She’s the best
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Brooke Army Med Center
- Brooke Army Med Center
- Texas A&amp;amp;M University / Main Campus|Texas A&amp;M University / Main Campus
