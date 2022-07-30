Overview

Dr. Jeannie Baquero, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&amp;M University / Main Campus|Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Baquero works at Endocrinology Nclr Medcn Assocs in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.