Dr. Josma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeff Josma, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeff Josma, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Texarkana, TX.
Dr. Josma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Christus Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine Clinic2602 Saint Michael Dr Ste 400, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-5601
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Josma?
About Dr. Jeff Josma, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English
- 1740609031
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Josma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Josma works at
Dr. Josma has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Josma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Josma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Josma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.