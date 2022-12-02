Dr. Jeff Sharman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeff Sharman, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeff Sharman, MD
Dr. Jeff Sharman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Corvallis, OR. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center and Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.
Dr. Sharman works at
Dr. Sharman's Office Locations
1
1
Willamette Valley Cancer Institute & Research Center444 NW Elks Dr, Corvallis, OR 97330 Directions (541) 754-1256Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
2
Willamette Valley Cancer Institute & Research Center520 Country Club Pkwy, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 683-5001Monday7:30am - 6:30pmTuesday7:30am - 6:30pmWednesday7:30am - 6:30pmThursday7:30am - 6:30pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharman?
We couldn't be more grateful for the work of Dr. Sharman and the entire Willamette Valley Cancer Institute. The culture of the providers and other staff members is consistently one of service, compassion, and positivity. Whether fielding our questions and apprehensions, responding to requests, or anticipating what is needed, the care is first rate and the atmosphere is welcoming and patient-centered.
About Dr. Jeff Sharman, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1659596179
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hosp
- Mass Genl Hosp Harvard
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharman works at
Dr. Sharman has seen patients for Dehydration, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
142 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.