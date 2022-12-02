Overview of Dr. Jeff Sharman, MD

Dr. Jeff Sharman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Corvallis, OR. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center and Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.



Dr. Sharman works at Corvallis Clinic PC in Corvallis, OR with other offices in Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Dehydration, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.