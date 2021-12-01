Dr. Jeff Victor, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Victor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeff Victor, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeff Victor, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Charles, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Victor works at
Locations
-
1
Tlc Womens Health Sctlc Pediatrics Sc2455 Dean St Unit A, Saint Charles, IL 60175 Directions (630) 208-7388
-
2
Delnor Community Hospital300 Randall Rd, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (949) 852-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Victor?
Dr was pleasant and explained everything about the procedure. It went well with no after effects.
About Dr. Jeff Victor, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104824887
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Victor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Victor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Victor works at
Dr. Victor has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Victor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Victor speaks Spanish.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Victor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Victor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Victor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Victor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.