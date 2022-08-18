See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Chesapeake, VA
Dr. Jeffery Kuhn, MD

Neurotology
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffery Kuhn, MD

Dr. Jeffery Kuhn, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Dr. Kuhn works at Bayview Ear, Nose, & Throat in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Kuhn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bayview Ear Nose & Throat
    713 Volvo Pkwy Ste 101, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 842-4115

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Acoustic Neuroma
Vertigo
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Acoustic Neuroma

Treatment frequency



Vertigo Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Removal (incl. Hearing Preservation Techniques)  Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Aural Atresia - Multiple Congenital Anomalies - Mental Retardation Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Inner Ear Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Anchored Hearing Aid Implant Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Granuloma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
External Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Nerve Repair Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Mastoidectomy Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Disease and Disorders Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Paraganglioma Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Ramsay Hunt Syndrome - Type 2 Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Stapedectomy Chevron Icon
Sudden Deafness and-or Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 18, 2022
    Dr. Kuhn is a life saver and completely understood what I needed from a 360 degree perspective. He helped me resolve issues I had been living with for over a decade and resolved them and help me understand a treatment plan going forward into the long future with out surgery. Thank you again, Dr. Kuhn.
    Aug 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jeffery Kuhn, MD
    About Dr. Jeffery Kuhn, MD

    • Neurotology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891809448
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Otology/Neurotology and Skull Base Surgery
    Residency
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Internship
    • General Surgery
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffery Kuhn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuhn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuhn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuhn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuhn works at Bayview Ear, Nose, & Throat in Chesapeake, VA. View the full address on Dr. Kuhn’s profile.

    Dr. Kuhn has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuhn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuhn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuhn.

