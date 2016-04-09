Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Allen, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Allen, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Allen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Allen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
-
1
Nmff Department of Neusurgey675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
-
2
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie Stab Lavin Family Ste 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allen?
He takes extra time to explain things and seems to really care for his patients. He is very specialized, so it is harder to get in to him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Allen, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1982894010
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital / Harvard Medical School
- Tufts Medical Center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis , Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.