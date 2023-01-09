See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Somerset, NJ
Dr. Jeffrey Bechler, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Somerset, NJ
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Bechler, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Bechler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Bechler works at University Ortho Assocs LLC in Somerset, NJ with other offices in Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Runner's Knee and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bechler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Orthopaedic Associates - Somerset
    2 Worlds Fair Dr Ste 111, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 931-6632
  2. 2
    University Orthopaedic Associates - Mercer
    211 N Harrison St Ste C, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 322-8964

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Princeton Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jeffrey Bechler, MD

  • Orthopedic Surgery
  • English
  • 1811992746
Education & Certifications

  • Kerlan Jobe Orth Clin
  • Robert Wood Johnson U Hosp-UMDNJ
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeffrey Bechler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bechler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bechler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bechler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bechler has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Runner's Knee and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bechler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bechler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bechler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bechler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bechler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

