Dr. Jeffrey Bell, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Bell, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Bell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Eureka Springs Hospital and Washington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bell's Office Locations
Fayetteville Surgical Assocs PA3264 N Northhills Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 521-3300
Washington Regional Family Clinic Eureka Springs146 Passion Play Rd Ste A, Eureka Springs, AR 72632 Directions (479) 521-3300
Roller Weight Loss Institute Inc.1695 E RAINFOREST RD, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 445-6460
Hospital Affiliations
- Eureka Springs Hospital
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bell is a superb Physician. I have had 2 colonoscopies with him with excellent results. I found him to be kind, caring, and knowledgeable. If I need to have any surgeries, he will be my first choice.
About Dr. Jeffrey Bell, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- General Surgery
Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Abdominal Pain, Incisional Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.