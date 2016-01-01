Dr. Jeffrey Benner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Benner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Retina Consultants of Delmarva PA6511 Deer Pointe Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 546-8037
Quinn Pediatric Dentistry P.A.1380 S STate St, Dover, DE 19901 Directions (302) 674-8066
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1235137878
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- U Md
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Benner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benner has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Benner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benner.
