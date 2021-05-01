Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Bennion, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Bennion, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Logan, UT. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital, Brigham City Community Hospital, Franklin County Medical Center and Logan Regional Hospital.



Dr. Bennion works at Cache Valley Ear, Nose, and Throat in Logan, UT with other offices in Preston, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.