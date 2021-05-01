Dr. Jeffrey Bennion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Bennion, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Bennion, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Bennion, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Logan, UT. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital, Brigham City Community Hospital, Franklin County Medical Center and Logan Regional Hospital.

Dr. Bennion's Office Locations
Cache Valley Ear, Nose, and Throat2380 N 400 E Ste D, Logan, UT 84341 Directions (435) 254-5765
Medical Specialists Clinic44 N 1st E, Preston, ID 83263 Directions (208) 448-7359
Hospital Affiliations
- Cache Valley Hospital
- Brigham City Community Hospital
- Franklin County Medical Center
- Logan Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bennion is unlike any other doctor I have associated with. I first met Dr. Bennion in 2009 when I lived in Preston, ID. I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and he was the one who preformed the surgery to remove it. A year later I moved away but continued to depend on Dr. Bennion for my thyroid medications and care. I now live in Murray, UT but I'm still a patient of Dr. Bennion because I would trust no other doctor to provide the quality of care that he provides. He is one of the most caring and kind individuals I have ever met in the medical profession. He takes the time to acquire all necessary information to make the right diagnoses; he doesn't rush the appointment; and he has a way to make you feel at ease when you're with him. That is why I make the special effort to travel the 2 hours it takes to see him once a year for follow up exams. He is that good!
About Dr. Jeffrey Bennion, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1396731469
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland
- University of Maryland
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennion has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennion accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bennion has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennion. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bennion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bennion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.