Dr. Jeffrey Berman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Berman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Berman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Berman works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Physicians of Fairfield County LLC115 Technology Dr Unit C300, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 445-7093
-
2
Cardiology Physicians of Fairfield County1177 Summer St Fl 5, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 353-1133Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Endoscopy Center of Fairfield425 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 254-2452
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berman?
Dr.Berman has been my doctor for a few years! I am impressed by his thoroughness and intelligence and most of all his gentle calm demeanor! It’s important for physicians not to forget that they are treating people.Dr Berman gets it! Thank you for all you do! This message is from the heart!
About Dr. Jeffrey Berman, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1801855721
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berman works at
Dr. Berman has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.