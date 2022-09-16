Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Berman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Berman works at Cardiology Associates Of Fairfield County in Trumbull, CT with other offices in Stamford, CT and Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.