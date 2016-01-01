Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Brown, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Brown, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Trinity Health Of New England in Hartford, CT with other offices in Bloomfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.