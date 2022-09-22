Dr. Wei Li, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wei Li, DO
Overview
Dr. Wei Li, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bristol, CT.
Dr. Li works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1195 Farmington Ave, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 827-7440
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Midstate Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
He was very nice and explained everything to me. I had to see him because my other doctor left and I was sick. He listens to you and doesn’t push pills.
About Dr. Wei Li, DO
- Family Medicine
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li speaks Mandarin.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.