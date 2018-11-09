Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Cadeddu, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Cadeddu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Cadeddu works at UT Southwestern - Urology Clinic in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.