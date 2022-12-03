See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Jeffrey Cassidy, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Cassidy, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (37)
Map Pin Small Grand Rapids, MI
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Cassidy, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Cassidy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med &amp; Biomedical Sci|University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine &amp;amp; Biomedical Sciences, Medical education|University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Biomedical Sciences, Medical and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.

Dr. Cassidy works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Orthopedics) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Spine Deformities and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Rafael Sierra, MD
Dr. Rafael Sierra, MD
3.7 (27)
View Profile
Dr. Mario Hevesi, MD
Dr. Mario Hevesi, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Stuart, MD
Dr. Michael Stuart, MD
4.3 (11)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Cassidy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Health Medical Group
    35 Michigan St NE Ste 4150, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health Saint Mary's

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Broken Arm
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Broken Arm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complex Spinal Deformity Correction Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Surgery Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Discectomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Internal Fixation Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cassidy?

    Dec 03, 2022
    Dr. Cassidy is a good listener and works well with our teen. He took time to answer all our questions and and he ensured we understood the options. We appreciate being able to have him help us navigate a difficult situation.
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Cassidy, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Cassidy, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cassidy to family and friends

    Dr. Cassidy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cassidy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Cassidy, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Cassidy, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316919798
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Texas Scottish Rite|Texas Scottish Rite Hospital For Children
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Buffalo - The State University of New York (SOM &amp;amp; GME)
    Residency
    Internship
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med &amp;amp; Biomedical Sci|University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Biomedical Sciences, Medical education|University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp; Biomedical Sciences, Medical
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Cassidy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cassidy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cassidy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cassidy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cassidy works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Orthopedics) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Cassidy’s profile.

    Dr. Cassidy has seen patients for Scoliosis, Spine Deformities and Broken Arm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cassidy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassidy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassidy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cassidy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cassidy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Cassidy, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.