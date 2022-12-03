Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Cassidy, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Cassidy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.



Dr. Cassidy works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Orthopedics) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Spine Deformities and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.