Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Chalfant, DO

Dr. Jeffrey Chalfant, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville.



Dr. Chalfant works at Psychiatric Services So IL in Belleville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.