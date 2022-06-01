Dr. Jeffrey Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Davis, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Davis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Medical Center, Nmc Health, Rock Regional Hospital and Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
Wichita Urology2626 N WEBB RD, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 636-6100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Kansas Medical Center
- Nmc Health
- Rock Regional Hospital
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Davis took his time in explaining the issue and options. Excellent bedside manner, kind & patient in answering my questions. Dr. Davis also explained in detail the upcoming surgery to my level of understanding.
About Dr. Jeffrey Davis, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1073773008
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
- Concordia University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.