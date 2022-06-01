Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Davis, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Davis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Medical Center, Nmc Health, Rock Regional Hospital and Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Davis works at Wichita Urology Group in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.