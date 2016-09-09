See All Oncologists in Greenville, SC
Dr. Jeffrey Elder, MD

Oncology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Elder, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Elder, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from Mercer University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital, Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital and Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Elder works at Cancer Institute-Faris in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Uterine Fibroids and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Elder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Institute-Faris
    900 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 679-3900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
  • Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
  • Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital
  • Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cysts
Uterine Fibroids
Endometriosis
Ovarian Cysts
Uterine Fibroids
Endometriosis

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cysts
Uterine Fibroids
Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Gynecologic Cancer
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Uterine Cancer
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bowenoid Papulosis
Breast Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Cervicitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Colorectal Cancer
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypertension
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neutropenia
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pelvic Abscess
Peritoneal Cancer
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Symptomatic Menopause
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vulvar Cancer
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bile Duct Cancer
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Esophageal Cancer
Female Infertility
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gestational Diabetes
Graft vs Host Disease
Hemorrhoids
High Risk Pregnancy
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Kidney Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Maternal Anemia
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Preeclampsia
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Rectovaginal Fistula
Secondary Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thyroid Cancer
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Cancer
Vaginal Prolapse
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 09, 2016
    Greenville, SC — Sep 09, 2016
    About Dr. Jeffrey Elder, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Mercer University / School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Gynecological Oncology
