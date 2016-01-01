See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Oxford, MS
Dr. Jeffrey Evans, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.1 (8)
Map Pin Small Oxford, MS
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Evans, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Evans, MD is a Pulmonologist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Evans works at Memphis Internal Medicine in Oxford, MS with other offices in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Evans' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Memorial Medical Group Inc
    100 Baptist Memorial Cir Ste 200, Oxford, MS 38655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 636-2450
  2. 2
    2301 S Lamar Blvd Ste 100, Oxford, MS 38655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 234-0119
  3. 3
    Tuscaloosa Clinic PC
    701 University Blvd E Ste 711, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 345-2255

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Evans, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053414326
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
