Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Flash, DPM

Dr. Jeffrey Flash, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Forest Park, GA. 

Dr. Flash works at American Foot & Leg Specialists in Forest Park, GA with other offices in Fayetteville, GA and Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Flash's Office Locations

  1. 1
    American Foot & Leg Specialists PC
    425 Forest Pkwy Ste 101, Forest Park, GA 30297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 363-9944
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    American Foot & Leg Specialists
    122 N PARK DR, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 363-9944
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    American Foot & Leg Specialists
    1109 EAGLES LANDING PKWY, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 389-9004

Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Flash, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255318937
