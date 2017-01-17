Dr. Flash has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Flash, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Flash, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Flash, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Forest Park, GA.
Dr. Flash's Office Locations
1
American Foot & Leg Specialists PC425 Forest Pkwy Ste 101, Forest Park, GA 30297 Directions (404) 363-9944Tuesday8:15am - 12:00pm
2
American Foot & Leg Specialists122 N PARK DR, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (404) 363-9944Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
American Foot & Leg Specialists1109 EAGLES LANDING PKWY, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 389-9004
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently went to see Dr. Flash. Found him to be very thorough and attentive to patient's concerns. He explained the injury I have and the ways to have it corrected. My husband who was in the patient room with me was made to feel like part of the patient visit and Dr. Flash explained everything to him as well and was not quick to have us agree or sign papers to have surgery but asked that we go home and think it thru and definitely call him with any additional questions.
About Dr. Jeffrey Flash, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1255318937
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flash works at
Dr. Flash has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Flash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.