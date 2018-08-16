Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Freeman, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Springfield, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Delaware County Memorial Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Pottstown Hospital, Springfield Hospital and Taylor Hospital.



Dr. Freeman works at Han Endocrinology Associates in Springfield, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA, Glen Mills, PA, Norristown, PA and Pottstown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.