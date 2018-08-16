Dr. Jeffrey Freeman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Freeman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Freeman, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Springfield, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Delaware County Memorial Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Pottstown Hospital, Springfield Hospital and Taylor Hospital.
Locations
Han Endocrinology Associates196 W Sproul Rd Ste 205, Springfield, PA 19064 Directions (610) 338-1820
Jeffrey S Freeman DO Laboratory4190 City Ave Ste 324, Philadelphia, PA 19131 Directions (215) 871-1916
Han Endocrinology Associates190 W Sproul Rd # 102, Springfield, PA 19064 Directions (610) 338-1820
Crozer Medical Plaza500 Evergreen Dr, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (610) 338-1820
Jeffrey S Freeman DO2705 DeKalb Pike Ste 309, Norristown, PA 19401 Directions (215) 871-1916
Premier Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Associates Ltd1569 Medical Dr Ste 200, Pottstown, PA 19464 Directions (484) 938-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Pottstown Hospital
- Springfield Hospital
- Taylor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. He takes the time to explain the test results and map out a course of treatment. Genuinely cares about his patients. So glad he was highly recommended to me.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1831127091
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.