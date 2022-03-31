Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Gottfried, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine|DesMoines University of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.



Dr. Gottfried works at HCA Florida St. Lucie Medical Specialists - Fort Pierce in Fort Pierce, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.