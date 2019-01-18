Dr. Jeffrey Haberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Haberman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Haberman, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Haberman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.
Dr. Haberman works at
Dr. Haberman's Office Locations
Advanced Urology Consultants875 Old Country Rd Ste 301, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 931-1710
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
At a time of great family stress for me, Dr. Haberman treated me successfully with great care, expertise, and patience with all my questions and concerns. The entire staff at his Plainview office is efficient, well mannered, and highly experienced. Dr. Haberman is the model of a superb physician. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED.
About Dr. Jeffrey Haberman, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore/Einstein
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haberman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haberman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haberman has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Haberman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haberman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.