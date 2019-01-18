Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Haberman, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Haberman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Haberman works at Advanced Urology Consultants in Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.