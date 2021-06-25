Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Hassell, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Hassell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Plano, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery.



Dr. Hassell works at North Dallas Radiation Oncology Center in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX and Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.