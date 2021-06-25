Dr. Jeffrey Hassell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Hassell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Hassell, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Hassell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Plano, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery.
Dr. Hassell's Office Locations
North Dallas Radiation Oncology Center5300 W Plano Pkwy Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 480-0877Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco5601 Warren Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 612-8037
Methodist Richardson Medical Center2831 E President George Bush Hwy, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (469) 204-1000
Barbara N Onyia3901 W 15th St, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 596-6800Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Plano
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hassell listens carefully and designs treatment that promotes good health to prevent disease progression. He has been consistent in his approach for many years and coordinates care with other doctors well.
About Dr. Jeffrey Hassell, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1184688236
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
