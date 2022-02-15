Book an Appointment

Dr. Jeffrey Hoag, MD

Pulmonology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Hoag, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Hoag works at Northeast Pulmonary Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northeast Pulmonary Associates
    3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 130, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jefferson Pulmonary Associates
    211 S 9th St Ste 401, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Philadelphia
    1331 E Wyoming Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jefferson Pulmonary Associates
    1300 Wolf St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jefferson Bucks Hospital
    380 N Oxford Valley Rd Ste 100, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchoprovocation Test
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Pulmonary Function Test
Bronchoprovocation Test
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Pulmonary Function Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 15, 2022
    Prior to meeting with Dr. Hoag, I had a an appointment with a pulmonologist that unfortunately was a very disturbing experience. I needed to find a different pulmonologist, I came across Dr. Jeffrey Hoag. His office staff are one of the most truly genuinely pleasant, kind, and professional people to meet with. I met with Dr. Jeffrey Hoag he was not only very down to earth, straight forward, I found him to be a great listener, and put my concerns at ease. He thoroughly took the time to explain to me about my concerns with a professional an kind disposition. When we finished our appointment he had a plan for my care. I left Dr. Jeffrey Hoag’s office feeling completely confident, heard, and taken care of. I truly am grateful for the experience I had with his staff and his care. Rare find.
    JoanMarie Heitman - Fraioli — Feb 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Hoag, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Hoag, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1457356917
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

