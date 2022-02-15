Dr. Jeffrey Hoag, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Hoag, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Hoag, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Northeast Pulmonary Associates3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 130, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Jefferson Pulmonary Associates211 S 9th St Ste 401, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Philadelphia1331 E Wyoming Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124 Directions
Jefferson Pulmonary Associates1300 Wolf St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
Jefferson Bucks Hospital380 N Oxford Valley Rd Ste 100, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Accepts most major Health Plans.
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Prior to meeting with Dr. Hoag, I had a an appointment with a pulmonologist that unfortunately was a very disturbing experience. I needed to find a different pulmonologist, I came across Dr. Jeffrey Hoag. His office staff are one of the most truly genuinely pleasant, kind, and professional people to meet with. I met with Dr. Jeffrey Hoag he was not only very down to earth, straight forward, I found him to be a great listener, and put my concerns at ease. He thoroughly took the time to explain to me about my concerns with a professional an kind disposition. When we finished our appointment he had a plan for my care. I left Dr. Jeffrey Hoag’s office feeling completely confident, heard, and taken care of. I truly am grateful for the experience I had with his staff and his care. Rare find.
- Pulmonology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Dr. Hoag has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoag accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hoag using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hoag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoag. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoag.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.