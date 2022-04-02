Dr. Jeffrey Hopkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hopkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Hopkins, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Hopkins, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Hopkins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Hopkins works at
Dr. Hopkins' Office Locations
-
1
Palmetto Health-USC Orthopedic Center104 Saluda Pointe Dr, Lexington, SC 29072 Directions (803) 296-9210Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hopkins?
I had total knee replacement in January of 2019. Dr. Hopkins was wonderful before and after my surgery. If you need knee replacement, I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Hopkins, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1558524835
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hopkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hopkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hopkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hopkins works at
Dr. Hopkins has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hopkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hopkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hopkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hopkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hopkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.