Dr. Jeffrey Kalo, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, Brookings Health System, Hendricks Community Hospital, Pipestone County Medical Center and Family Clinic Avera, Prairie Lakes Hospital and Sanford Usd Medical Center.
Orthopedic Institute, Sioux Falls, SD810 E 23rd St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 331-5890Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Orthopedic Institute, Brookings407 22nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57006 Directions (605) 692-7666Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic Institute, Pipestone MN507 8th Ave SE # 1, Pipestone, MN 56164 Directions (605) 331-5890
Hendricks, MN Outreach- Hendricks Community Hospital503 E Lincoln St, Hendricks, MN 56136 Directions (888) 331-5890
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
- Brookings Health System
- Hendricks Community Hospital
- Pipestone County Medical Center and Family Clinic Avera
- Prairie Lakes Hospital
- Sanford Usd Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Would recommend to anyone answers all questions
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1982665253
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
