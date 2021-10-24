Dr. Kamlet has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Kamlet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Kamlet, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Kamlet, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Hialeah Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Jackson North Medical Center, Larkin Community Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital South, Mount Sinai Medical Center, North Shore Medical Center, South Miami Hospital, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.
Dr. Kamlet works at
Dr. Kamlet's Office Locations
1
Tristar Wellness300 W 41st St Ste 402, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 604-9595
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Coral Gables Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Hialeah Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson North Medical Center
- Larkin Community Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- North Shore Medical Center
- South Miami Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. J Kamlet is extremely knowledgeable, acerbic, caring, professional, courteous and a medical scholar. His ability to diagnose on point is unparalleled as well as his attention to detail. Dr. Kamlet recently spent several hours of time assisting me with various matters and went above and beyond anyone's possible expectations. Eventually, his advise and guidance proved to be exactly right and the issue dealt with swiftly and entirely. Best doctors ever.
About Dr. Jeffrey Kamlet, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1124034673
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Booth Memorial Medical Center
- Brookdale Hopsital Medical Center
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamlet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamlet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamlet works at
Dr. Kamlet has seen patients for Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamlet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kamlet speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamlet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamlet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamlet, there are benefits to both methods.