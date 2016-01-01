Dr. Jeff Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeff Kaplan, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeff Kaplan, MD
Dr. Jeff Kaplan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University of Medicine and Dentistry and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Kaplan's Office Locations
Jeffrey Kaplan, M.D.2505 Samaritan Dr Ste 601, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 683-9882
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeff Kaplan, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clinic and Research Foundation
- University Vt College Med
- Medical Center Hospital of Vermont
- University of Medicine and Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Second-Degree Burns and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.