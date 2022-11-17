Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Klopfenstein, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Klopfenstein, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Peoria, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Graham Hospital Association, Osf Holy Family Medical Center, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Saint Margaret's Health Peru and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Klopfenstein works at Illinois Neurological Institute in Peoria, IL with other offices in Pekin, IL and Galesburg, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Brain Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.