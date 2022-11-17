Dr. Jeffrey Klopfenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klopfenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Klopfenstein, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Klopfenstein, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Peoria, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Graham Hospital Association, Osf Holy Family Medical Center, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Saint Margaret's Health Peru and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.
Osfmg - Peoria200 E Pennsylvania Ave, Peoria, IL 61603 Directions (309) 624-4000
Osf Saint Francis Medical Center530 Ne Glen Oak Ave, Peoria, IL 61637 Directions (309) 655-6810Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Osf Saint Francis - Diagnostic Imaging & Outpatient Lab3422A Court St, Pekin, IL 61554 Directions (309) 692-8670
Galesburg Clinic3315 N Seminary St, Galesburg, IL 61401 Directions (309) 624-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Graham Hospital Association
- Osf Holy Family Medical Center
- OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- OSF St. Mary Medical Center
- Saint Margaret's Health Peru
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
He’s so smart god really moves his hands had brain surgery oct 28th idk my results on what’s next yet but I trust the holy spirt will make the right one for me thought him ! Thank for everything and everyone in that room god bless
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1578508354
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
