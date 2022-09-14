Dr. Jeffrey Kugler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kugler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Kugler, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Kugler, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Kugler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Dr. Kugler works at
Dr. Kugler's Office Locations
National Orthopedics and Neurosurgery3618 Lantana Rd Ste 100, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 296-1188Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was the first doctor that actually went over the MRI and showed what he was seeing. He took the time to explain and educate and recommend options for treatment. Did not seem rushed. Friendly staff and great follow-up.
About Dr. Jeffrey Kugler, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Creole and Spanish
- 1134168990
Education & Certifications
- Washington University Medical Center
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Vanderbuilt University
