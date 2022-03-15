Dr. Jeffrey Lord, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lord is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Lord, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Lord, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Lord, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Lord works at
Dr. Lord's Office Locations
The Hand Center at Florida Bone and Joint Specialists4012 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 444-4777Tuesday7:30am - 11:30amThursday7:30am - 11:30am
Sacred Heart Hospital Pensacola5151 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 416-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was in a hospital where little was being done for an obstructed bowel. Family members contacted Dr. Lord. Even though it was late in the day, he suggested an immediate transfer so he could care for me. He took me immediately to surgery and found that over a foot of small intestine had died and needed to be removed and sepsis had already set in. Had surgery been delayed, I would have died. Dr. Lord saved my life! He and/or his assistant checked on me every day I was in the hospital. They were so kind and took excellent care of me. Even at my follow up appointment, Dr. Lord was attentive, professional, and very thorough. Dr. Lord has that name for a reason. I will forever be a fan of his!
About Dr. Jeffrey Lord, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1144291758
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
