Dr. Jeffrey Lumerman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Urological Surgeons-Long Island; A Division of Prohealthcare, LLC601 Franklin Ave Fl 3, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 742-3200
prohealth care associates1 Dakota Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-6110
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
I highly recommend Dr. Jeffrey Lumerman as a urologist. He is intelligent, professional and caring. His expertise and knowledge of urology is very acute. His office is efficient and appointments are always on time which is rare these days. I wish all my physicians were as wonderful as him..
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Dr. Lumerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lumerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lumerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lumerman has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lumerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lumerman speaks Hebrew.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Lumerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lumerman.
