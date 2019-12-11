Dr. Jeffrey Lupovitch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lupovitch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Lupovitch, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Lupovitch, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Lupovitch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.
Dr. Lupovitch works at
Dr. Lupovitch's Office Locations
Insight Ophthalmology Pllc29927 6 MILE RD, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (734) 522-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lupovitch is great. I would see no other doctor for my eye exams. He did my cataract surgery and the experience was wonderful. I even said that I almost wish I had a third eye so I could do it one more time. Dr Lupovitch answered all my question, and I had many, and never showed any impatience, but was always concerned with my comfort and well being. As for the comment someone left that they collect for things they know the insurance pays, I have never had that problem. I have been going to (and sending my family to) Livonia Ophthalmologists for nearly 30 years and have always had a great experience.
About Dr. Jeffrey Lupovitch, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Hebrew
- 1366487308
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lupovitch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lupovitch accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lupovitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lupovitch works at
Dr. Lupovitch has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Farsightedness and Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lupovitch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lupovitch speaks Hebrew.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lupovitch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lupovitch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lupovitch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lupovitch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.