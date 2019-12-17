Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Mallin, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Mallin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF MEXICO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Mallin works at New York Neurologic Associates in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Vertigo and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.