Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Meyer, DO
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Meyer, DO
Dr. Jeffrey Meyer, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Liberty Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Dr. Meyer works at
Dr. Meyer's Office Locations
-
1
Meritas Health Psychiatry211 NE 54th St Ste 201, Kansas City, MO 64118 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meyer?
Dr. Meyer is the best!! Never a rushed visit, but also straightforward with your care. He is very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Jeffrey Meyer, DO
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1962559377
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Liberty Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Meyer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyer works at
Dr. Meyer has seen patients for Anxiety, Phobia and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.