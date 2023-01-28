Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Minkovitz, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Minkovitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Minkovitz works at Eye Physicians & Surgeons in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Glaucoma and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.