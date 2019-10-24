Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Morin, DPM

Dr. Jeffrey Morin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Eaton Rapids, MI. They graduated from Dr. William M Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing, Mclaren Port Huron and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Morin works at Eaton Rapids Specialty Clinic in Eaton Rapids, MI with other offices in East Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.