Dr. Jeffrey Muench, MD

General Surgery
2.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Rockville, MD
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Muench, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Muench, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Muench works at James F Mcmurry Jr MD PC in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Muench's Office Locations

  1. 1
    James F Mcmurry Jr MD PC
    11119 Rockville Pike Ste 409, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 230-9299

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Wound Repair
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Nov 10, 2022
He took excellent care of me after an accident. Always available for care and to answer questions.
Greg Semuskie — Nov 10, 2022
About Dr. Jeffrey Muench, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1093725301
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeffrey Muench, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muench is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Muench has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Muench has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Muench works at James F Mcmurry Jr MD PC in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Muench’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Muench. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muench.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muench, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muench appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

