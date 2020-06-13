Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Murray, DO

Dr. Jeffrey Murray, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Washington Township Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Murray works at Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Vineland, NJ and Pitman, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.