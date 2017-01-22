Dr. Jeffrey Neal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Neal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Neal, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Neal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Neal works at
Dr. Neal's Office Locations
-
1
Arthritis Center of Lexington330 Waller Ave Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 254-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Neal is quick but very thorough if things are going well. If I have questions or concerns he takes the time to listen and answers in terms I can understand. He's friendly but professional. I have been a patient with him for over 15 years and I truly believe that if he hadn't taken an aggressive approach to my RA I would be in a wheelchair now. As it is, I can lead a normal life with very little if any pain or discomfort.
About Dr. Jeffrey Neal, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1164496568
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neal works at
Dr. Neal has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Neal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neal.
