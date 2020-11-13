Dr. Jeffrey Palmgren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmgren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Palmgren, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Palmgren, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Palmgren, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Dr. Palmgren works at
Dr. Palmgren's Office Locations
Ali'i Health Center78-6831 Alii Dr, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Directions (808) 319-2677
Hospital Affiliations
- Kona Community Hospital
- Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Palmgren saved my life when he treated my advanced prostate cancer. We lost an excellent and compassionate doctor when he left Oregon.
About Dr. Jeffrey Palmgren, MD
- Urology
- English, German
- 1487766929
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmgren has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmgren accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmgren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmgren works at
Dr. Palmgren has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Diverticulum and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmgren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Palmgren speaks German.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmgren. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmgren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmgren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmgren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.