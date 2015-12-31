Dr. Rebish has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Rebish, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Rebish, MD is a Dermatologist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Locations
Skin Physicians and Surgeons Medical Group Inc.859 E Foothill Blvd Ste B, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 981-8929
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rebish and his colleague, his wife, are the most down to earth doctors I have ever met. They provide straight answers in a manner relative to the experience of the individual they are talking to. They do not try to impress an individual based on a greater than thou attitude or a just believe me this will work attitude they support an explanation that an individual can understand. I will always use this group of doctors going forward...
About Dr. Jeffrey Rebish, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558452425
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rebish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rebish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rebish works at
Dr. Rebish has seen patients for Hair Loss, Actinic Keratosis and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rebish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rebish speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rebish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rebish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rebish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rebish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.