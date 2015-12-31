See All Dermatologists in Upland, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Rebish, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (6)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Rebish, MD is a Dermatologist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Dr. Rebish works at Skin Physicians & Surgeons in Upland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Actinic Keratosis and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin Physicians and Surgeons Medical Group Inc.
    859 E Foothill Blvd Ste B, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 981-8929

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dr. Jeffrey Rebish, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Rebish, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1558452425
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebish has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rebish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rebish works at Skin Physicians & Surgeons in Upland, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rebish’s profile.

    Dr. Rebish has seen patients for Hair Loss, Actinic Keratosis and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rebish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rebish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rebish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rebish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rebish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

