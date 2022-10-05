See All Urologists in North Chesterfield, VA
Dr. Jeffrey Rebman, MD

Urology
3.7 (24)
Map Pin Small North Chesterfield, VA
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Rebman, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Rebman, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from VCU Health ? Virginia Commonwealth University|VCU Health ? Virginia Commonwealth University|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Rebman works at Urology Associates of Richmond in North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rebman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Associates of Richmond
    1401 Johnston Willis Dr Ste 2100, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 373-6293

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystoscopy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Radioactive Seed Implants Chevron Icon
Scrotal Mass Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Transrectal Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopic Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Catheterization Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Sling Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Surgery Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Procedure Chevron Icon
Urologic Malignancies Chevron Icon
Urological Surgery Chevron Icon
Urology Procedure Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 05, 2022
    I had an emergency room visit over a kidney stone and it so happened that the emergency room team was not one of my listed insurance providers. However they quickly noted Dr. Rebman was a great option. His team fit me in the day after I was released from the hospital and I was scheduled for my procedure in short order. Dr. Rebman and his team was outstanding and even understood how my insurance worked and saved me plenty of headaches. For a team that cares and gets the job done go with Dr. Rebman!
    Tim Hayes — Oct 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Rebman, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Rebman, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053315077
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Med College Of Virginia|Med College Of Virginia|VCU Health - Virginia Commonwealth University Health System|VCU Health - Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • VCU Health ? Virginia Commonwealth University|VCU Health ? Virginia Commonwealth University|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Rebman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rebman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rebman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rebman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rebman works at Urology Associates of Richmond in North Chesterfield, VA. View the full address on Dr. Rebman’s profile.

    Dr. Rebman has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rebman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rebman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rebman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rebman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rebman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

